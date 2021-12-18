Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,951 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

