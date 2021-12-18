Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average of $435.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.