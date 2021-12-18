Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $151.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.