Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

