Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.