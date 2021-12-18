Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

