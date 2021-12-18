Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 40,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

