Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

