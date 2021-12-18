Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

