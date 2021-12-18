Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,405 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

