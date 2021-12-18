Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26,350 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

