Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.77. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

