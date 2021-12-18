Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,500 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,085.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

