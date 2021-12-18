Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.83. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 13,107 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.