Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $8.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.