Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Magnite stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 916.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 105.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 255,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

