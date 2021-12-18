Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Magnite worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after buying an additional 545,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 916.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

