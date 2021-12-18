Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

