Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MTENY remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.