Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

