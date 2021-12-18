Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $5.85. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 32,338 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

