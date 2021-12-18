Maple Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $407,019.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $17.93 or 0.00038247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,701 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

