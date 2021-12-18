Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 533,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.