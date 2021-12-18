Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,241.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

