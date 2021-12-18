Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MLM stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.06 and a 1 year high of $442.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

