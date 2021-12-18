Masari (MSR) Market Cap Achieves $449,491.91

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $449,491.91 and approximately $675.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

