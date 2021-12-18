Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $797,300.14 and approximately $41,404.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.66 or 0.08470097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00091070 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

