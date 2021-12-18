Mathes Company Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

