Mathes Company Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 492,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

