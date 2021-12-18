Mathes Company Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $224.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

