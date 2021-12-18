MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 81,392 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.65. The company has a market cap of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

