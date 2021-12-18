MCDEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

