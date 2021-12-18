McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

