MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDWK stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. MDwerks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About MDwerks
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.