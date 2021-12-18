MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Update

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDWK stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. MDwerks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About MDwerks

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

