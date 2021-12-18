MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MediaCo news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $248,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MediaCo by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA remained flat at $$3.93 on Friday. 101,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,686. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.