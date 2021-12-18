MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 652,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.33. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

