MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

MDWD stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

