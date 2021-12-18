Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

