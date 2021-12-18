Megacoin Market Cap Hits $187,555.66 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $187,555.66 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00319169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,780,107 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

