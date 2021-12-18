Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

