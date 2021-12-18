Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $201,962.86 and approximately $21,552.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00395666 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.01379493 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.