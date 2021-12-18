Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.35. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

