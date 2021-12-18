Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $175,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

