Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

