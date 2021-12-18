Metal Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $143.22 million and $25.49 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00382166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

