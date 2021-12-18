Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,058,753 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.61.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

