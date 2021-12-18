MetaMorph Trading Down 73.2% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $169,474.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 73.2% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

