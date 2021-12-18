MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $60.25 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

