Metronome (MET) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00010647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $62.54 million and $151,049.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,663,801 coins and its circulating supply is 12,491,607 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

