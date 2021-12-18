Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,502.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,472.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

